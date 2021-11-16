Tolar (TOL) Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Tolar has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Tolar has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $50,325.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tolar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tolar Profile

Tolar (CRYPTO:TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,047,646 coins and its circulating supply is 214,909,750 coins. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

