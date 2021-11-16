Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TPDKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Topdanmark A/S stock remained flat at $$5.18 during trading on Tuesday. Topdanmark A/S has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

