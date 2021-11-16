Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 1,112.5% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toray Industries will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

