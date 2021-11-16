Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $75.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $1,551,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 593.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 892,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,579,000 after buying an additional 764,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.