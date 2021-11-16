Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Toshiba stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

