Totally’s (TLY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the health services provider’s stock.

LON TLY opened at GBX 34.02 ($0.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.26. Totally has a 12 month low of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58). The company has a market capitalization of £62.01 million and a P/E ratio of 171.25.

About Totally

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

