Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Shares of TSQ traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,555. The company has a market cap of $212.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.70. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.25.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.