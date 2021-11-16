Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,041 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 173 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in inTEST by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in inTEST by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $928,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in inTEST by 418.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $691,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTT traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,989. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.02.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

