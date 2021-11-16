Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 395 ($5.16).

TRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Trainline to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 412 ($5.38) to GBX 351 ($4.59) in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Trainline in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 383 ($5.00) to GBX 399 ($5.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total value of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

TRN opened at GBX 309 ($4.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 346.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 343.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 253.40 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

