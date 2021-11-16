Tranchess 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14.33 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $87.18 million and $14.33 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00003413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,808.06 or 0.98309435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00046115 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00038057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.58 or 0.00555393 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,441,100 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

