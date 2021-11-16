Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TNL. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of TNL stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,090. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,501,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $2,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.