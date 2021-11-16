Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will report $54.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.65 million to $67.64 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $50.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $221.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.54 million to $237.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $206.90 million, with estimates ranging from $183.37 million to $234.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of TVTX stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $29.47. 419,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,710. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

