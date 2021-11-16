Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 157.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,931 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after buying an additional 3,392,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after buying an additional 1,174,860 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after buying an additional 1,056,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,027,538 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TVTX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

