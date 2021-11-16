Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

TCDA opened at $6.35 on Friday. Tricida has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $320.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tricida will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at about $14,042,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 464.6% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the second quarter valued at about $1,870,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 42.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,529 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 107.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 611,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 317,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

