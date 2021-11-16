TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,196 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.84% of TriCo Bancshares worth $35,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 50,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TCBK opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.62. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $32.36 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

