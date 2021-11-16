Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Set at C$16.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a C$15.75 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a C$16.75 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.73.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$18.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.