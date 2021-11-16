Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.34. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 957,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 532,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,167,000 after acquiring an additional 115,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 395,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

