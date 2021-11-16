TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Senior Officer Scott Murdo Brunsdon Purchases 80,000 Shares

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Senior Officer Scott Murdo Brunsdon purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$279,000.
Shares of TSG opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$56.34 million and a P/E ratio of 22.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26. TriStar Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.32.
TriStar Gold Company Profile
