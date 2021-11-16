TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Senior Officer Scott Murdo Brunsdon Purchases 80,000 Shares

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Senior Officer Scott Murdo Brunsdon purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$279,000.

Shares of TSG opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$56.34 million and a P/E ratio of 22.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26. TriStar Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.32.

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

