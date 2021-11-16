Truehand Inc Sells 49,247 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Truehand Inc decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,247 shares during the quarter. Truehand Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Electric by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in General Electric by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a PE ratio of -205.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $74.64 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.