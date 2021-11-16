Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,934 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Trustmark worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Trustmark by 18.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at about $926,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 16.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Trustmark by 48.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of TRMK opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.97. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

