Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives $0.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TUWOY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,888. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

