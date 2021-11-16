Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.62

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

TUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $880.82 million, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 2.78.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

