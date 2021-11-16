Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt Purchases 3,400 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $304.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $270.70 and a one year high of $457.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in Twilio by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

