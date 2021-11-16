Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,553 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $52,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $76,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

