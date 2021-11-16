Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Posts Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.34. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $60.52 and a 1 year high of $84.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

