UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 632 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Brady worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brady by 40.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BRC stock opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

