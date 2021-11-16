UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 7,933 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWS. FMR LLC increased its stake in News by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in News by 154.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 340,433 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in News by 27.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 101,536 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in News in the first quarter valued at about $5,089,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in News by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.43. News Co. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

