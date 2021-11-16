UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dycom Industries worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DY shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of DY opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

