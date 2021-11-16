UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PBH opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.