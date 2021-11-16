UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,623 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $58,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $90,000.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on THS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

