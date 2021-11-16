UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Installed Building Products worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 56.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,728.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $140.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,167,090. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

