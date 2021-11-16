UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 61.0% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 15,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.48%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

