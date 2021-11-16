UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,798 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 56,386 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Finance Trust by 1,052.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 636,962 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,458,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,797,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after acquiring an additional 176,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -283.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFIN shares. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

