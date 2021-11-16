uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 283.7% from the October 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of uCloudlink Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ UCL opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.
About uCloudlink Group
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
