UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for UFP Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $68.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $514.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $71.17.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

