UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.95. 3,355,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,347. UiPath has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,402,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,776,923.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 73,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $4,446,961.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,338 shares in the company, valued at $32,807,251.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,588 shares of company stock worth $29,070,822. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $1,521,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069,377 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $806,729,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,807,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.