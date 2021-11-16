Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after buying an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,689,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after buying an additional 37,942 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RARE opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.07. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

