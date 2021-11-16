UMA (UMA) Price Hits $18.74 on Top Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.74 or 0.00031447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $365.35 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00225113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010481 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,240,931 coins and its circulating supply is 63,808,279 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

