Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) CFO David Bergman Sells 3,500 Shares

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of UA opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UA shares. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

