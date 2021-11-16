Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Uniper to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. Uniper has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

