United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $137.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.71. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1-year low of $95.30 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The company has a market cap of $778.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $224,876.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,788 shares of company stock valued at $655,783. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

