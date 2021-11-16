UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 86.8% in October

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UOL Group stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. UOL Group has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

