UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to post sales of $60.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.36 million and the highest is $60.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year sales of $179.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.21 million to $179.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $273.15 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $276.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UpHealth.

UPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,973,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPH opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

