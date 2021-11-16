UREEQA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,152.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, UREEQA has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a total market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $38,152.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00092840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,630.34 or 1.00072440 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,230.45 or 0.06982502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

