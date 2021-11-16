UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UroGen Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 5,869.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of UroGen Pharma worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

