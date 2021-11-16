UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $28.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
