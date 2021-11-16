USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005264 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008265 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.