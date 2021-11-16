Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

USIO opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08. Usio has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.57 million, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Usio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,267.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,039,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,164 shares of company stock valued at $442,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Usio by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in Usio by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 38.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the third quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

