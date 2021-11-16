Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Utz Brands stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,409,000 after acquiring an additional 122,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,065 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,104,000 after acquiring an additional 108,967 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,182,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $6,567,913. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

