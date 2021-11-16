Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. 1,203,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $36.51.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 51.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after buying an additional 2,986,234 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after buying an additional 1,767,316 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after buying an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 33.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,120 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after buying an additional 922,590 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.