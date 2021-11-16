Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,322 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.73. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Azure Power Global Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

